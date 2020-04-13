Wisconsin primary results: Joe Biden wins in-person primary

Joe Biden will win the Wisconsin primary that was held on April 7, CBS News projects. The in-person primary was held Tuesday, one day before Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign.

Results of the primary were delayed six days after a judge set April 13 as the deadline for absentee ballots, although the Supreme Court overturned that deadline.

There were growing calls for the primary to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued a last-minute executive order to push the primary back. Evers' executive order was overturned by the state Supreme Court, forcing residents to the polls.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.