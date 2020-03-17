Live updates: Democratic primaries in Florida, Illinois and Arizona

Live updates: Democratic primaries in Florida, Illinois and ArizonaDownload the free app
Voters are scheduled to go the polls Tuesday in three states — Florida, Illinois and Arizona. Ohio was also supposed to vote Tuesday, but after the state closed the polls, citing warnings about the spread of coronavirus, the state Supreme Court agreed with the decision, ruling early Tuesday that Ohio's primary could be moved to July 2.
Other states, too, have been moving their primaries in response to the virus. Georgia, which had been scheduled to vote on March 24, has postponed its primary until May. Louisiana, which had been set to vote on April 24, has postponed its primary until June.
The effects of the virus have already taken hold on the 2020 election. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders participated in a debate on Sunday night in Washington D.C. without a live audience. Coronavirus took center stage as both candidates were pressed on what they would do to address the pandemic.
"This is bigger than any one of us," Biden said. "This calls for a national rallying of everybody together."
Ohio Democratic Party calls for primary before June
The Ohio Democratic Party said in a statement Tuesday that although voting did not seem feasible today, they hoped the primary would be rescheduled for earlier than June 2. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine suspended all voting in the state today, overruling a court decision and declaring a health emergency.
"Given the chaos, confusion and mixed messages of the past 24 hours, it's clearly impossible for in-person voting to move forward today in Ohio," the party said in a statement.
"The Ohio Democratic Party strongly supports concluding the primary election earlier than June 2. Extending for that long is highly problematic for any number for reasons, and it is not at all clear that in-person voting will be possible on that date anyway," the statement continued.
— Grace Segers and Sarah Ewall-Wice
Trump says delaying elections "not a very good thing
At a news conference Monday, in response to a question about the possible impact of the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump said delaying elections would be "not a very good thing."
"I'd leave that up to the states," Mr. Trump said. "Postponing elections is not a very good thing … I think postponing is unnecessary."
Going into Arizona primaries, Biden appears to have advantage
A poll by Monmouth University released on Monday showed Biden with a double-digit advantage over Sanders in Arizona. Among voters likely to participate in the primary, Biden was supported by 51% to Sanders' 31%.
Sanders leads among Latino voters by seven points, and among voters under 50 years old by wide margins. But this is more than offset by Biden's strong advantage among larger voter blocs, including white voters and those aged 50 and over.
In head-to-head matchups with the president, Biden had a small edge Mr. Trump, but the president was virtually tied with Sanders. Although Arizona has long been a solid red state, it could be a battleground this November. Mr. Trump only won the state by 4 points against Hillary Clinton in 2016.
In the Senate race, Democrat Mark Kelly had a 6-point edge in the poll over incumbent Martha McSally.