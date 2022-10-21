Watch CBS News
7 killed in Wisconsin apartment fire; "criminal investigation" underway

Seven people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, the police chief said.

"This is an active criminal investigation by the Hartland Police Department," police Chief Torin Misko said at a morning news conference. The cause of the fire at a four-family apartment complex has not been determined.

Misko said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded to the apartment building, and they helped evacuate individuals from the building and from balconies. He did not have information on whether others were injured.

"This is a tragic incident for the community and the first responders involved," Misko said.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

