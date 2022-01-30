Temperatures remain below freezing after winter storm pummels Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

One day after a powerful Nor'easter raced from Virginia up into Maine, people are beginning to dig out of their homes and assess the snow. Now, a big concern is the temperatures, which for a large portion of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast remain below freezing.

Boston — which tied its record for most snowfall in a single day at 23.6 inches — and areas south of the city saw the most snow, with some towns reporting between 18 and 30 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

A man seen snow shoveling a driveway. Tappan got blanketed in snow as Winter Storm Kenan rolled up a powerful Nor'easter, blasting parts of the East Coast with heavy snow and strong winds, including blizzard conditions. Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

On Sunday morning, the weather agency identified the towns that saw the most snowfall per state:

Massachusetts: Stoughton, 30.9 inches

Stoughton, 30.9 inches New York: Islip, 24.7 inches

Islip, 24.7 inches Rhode Island: Warren, 24.6 inches

Warren, 24.6 inches Connecticut : Norwick, 22 inches

: Norwick, 22 inches Maine : Veazie, 22 inches

: Veazie, 22 inches New Jersey: Bayville, 21 inches

Bayville, 21 inches Delaware: Lewes, 14.2 inches

Lewes, 14.2 inches Maryland : Ocean Pines, 14 inches

: Ocean Pines, 14 inches New Hampshire : Rye, 13.5 inches

: Rye, 13.5 inches Virginia: Wallops Island, 9.5 inches

Wallops Island, 9.5 inches Pennsylvania: Lower Makefield, 9 inches

Towns along the coastline reported the most snow, while areas further inland, including Baltimore and Washington, D.C., recorded far less snowfall.

Although the snow has stopped falling in most places, temperatures will continue to dip below freezing throughout the day Sunday and overnight into Monday. In Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and southern Delaware, the lows remain around 20 degrees Fahrenheit. However, further up the Northeast corridor, temperatures could hover in the single digits, just above zero.

In Massachusetts, the freezing temperatures are even more of a concern as more than 49,000 customers remain without power in the wake of the Nor'easter, according to PowerOutage. No other states reported widespread outages.

Snowfall blanketed Times Square in New York City as a massive snow storm hit the East Coast on January 29, 2022. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Meanwhile, airports continue to see the impacts of the winter storm with more than 4,600 flights delayed and more than 2,600 canceled altogether, according to Flightaware. On Saturday, there were more than 4,800 flight cancellations across the U.S.

The storm had two saving graces: Dry snow less capable of snapping trees and tearing down power lines, and its timing on a weekend, when schools were closed and few people were commuting.

Parts of 10 states were under blizzard warnings at some point: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, along with much of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

The NWS considers a storm a blizzard if it has snowfall or blowing snow, as well as winds of at least 35 mph, that reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less for at least three hours. In many areas, Saturday's storm met those criteria.

Rhode Island, all of which was under a blizzard warning, banned all nonemergency road travel, but lifted the ban at midnight.

The worst of the Nor'easter was expected to blow by Sunday morning into Canada, where several provinces were under warnings.