Live

Watch CBS News

Winter storm slams the East Coast

A powerful storm dumped considerable amounts of snow all the way from South Carolina to Maine, including nearly two feet in Boston. Some areas in New York were covered in nearly 20 inches of snow. Mola Lenghi has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.