Winter Games 2018: Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin looks for 2nd gold medal

Thursday's events follow a busy week that saw Shaun White claim a gold-medal win and Mikaela Shiffrin patiently wait for windy weather to make a much anticipated debut on the slopes to win gold. And don't forget that USA's Chloe Kim savored victory with a gold medal win too.

NBC's primetime coverage Thursday features men's ice hockey, men's figure skating, men's speedskating, the skeleton, men's and women's Alpine skiing, team relay luge, and curling.

Follow along with our Olympic updates as they happen below (all times Eastern):

8:40 p.m.: Team USA's Vincent Zhou scores personal best

The American figure skater scored a 84.53 in his short program tonight.

8:35 p.m.: Men's skeleton competition underway

Korea's Yun Sung-bin takes his third run. He was clocked at going more than 74 mph during his run.

He scored a 50.18 -- which is slightly slower than his other runs -- but still was a phenomenal run.

8:15 p.m.: Shiffrin interviewed, says she loves to nap

In a quick interview on NBC, Shiffrin said she puts all her energy into her runs and mentioned that she loves to nap in between runs (if there was a gold medal for that!)

Stars in the right hand, stripes in the left.. make sure it’s right side up.. careful with the wind.. don’t drop it!.. Okay okay, all set.. cool.. now SMILE!!” 😄😄 #teamusa #WinterOlympics 📷gettyimages pic.twitter.com/JA62ESv6rn — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 15, 2018

8 p.m.: Women's big slalom underway

Run one has begun ... where Mikaela Shiffrin is looking to claim a second gold medal in 24 hours.

Shiffrin is now in 4th place behind leader Wendy Holdener of Switzerland (48.89).

7:45 p.m.: Latest medal count by country

Here's a tally so far courtesy of CBS Sports.

7:25 p.m.: Schedule of events Thursday night

7-8 p.m. -- Olympic Ice, NBCSN

8-11 p.m. -- Figure Skating (men's short program, NBCSN (LIVE)

8 p.m. -- Women's Alpine Skiing (slalom first run), NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. -- Figure Skating (men's short program), NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. -- Women's Snowboard Cross (gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

8:45 p.m. -- Men's Skeleton (Gold medal final runs), NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. -- Women's Freestyle Skiing (aerials competition), NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. -- Women's Cross Country (10km gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

9 p.m. -- Men's Alpine Skiing (men's super-G), NBCSN (LIVE)

10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. -- Men's Ice Hockey: USA vs. Slovakia, CNBC (LIVE)

11 p.m.-2:40 a.m. -- Men's Curling: USA vs. Sweden, NBCSN

11 p.m.-2:40 a.m. -- Men's Cross Country (15km gold medal final), NBCSN (LIVE)

11:15 p.m. -- Women's Alpine Skiing (slalom second run), NBC (LIVE)