Barr won't appear before House Judiciary hearing Thursday

After days of tense negotiations, Attorney General William Barr notified the Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee he would not attend a scheduled hearing on Thursday to discuss his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, a spokesperson for the panel told CBS News.

Barr, who Democrats have accused of protecting the president, wanted to be questioned only by lawmakers on the committee — not by their staff and lawyers. But on Wednesday, the House panel, by a party-line vote, approved an extra hour of questioning by both lawmakers on the committee and their counsel.

Earlier in the day, a defiant Barr defended the way he oversaw the release of Mueller's report in a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. His appearance followed the revelation Tuesday that Mueller had confronted Barr about his public characterization of the report.

Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this report.



