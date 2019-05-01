Live

Watch CBSN Live

Barr won't appear before House Judiciary hearing Thursday

By Camilo Montoya-Galvez

/ CBS News

CBSN

After days of tense negotiations, Attorney General William Barr notified the Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee he would not attend a scheduled hearing on Thursday to discuss his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, a spokesperson for the panel told CBS News. 

Barr, who Democrats have accused of protecting the president, wanted to be questioned only by lawmakers on the committee — not by their staff and lawyers. But on Wednesday, the House panel, by a party-line vote, approved an extra hour of questioning by both lawmakers on the committee and their counsel.

Earlier in the day, a defiant Barr defended the way he oversaw the release of Mueller's report in a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. His appearance followed the revelation Tuesday that Mueller had confronted Barr about his public characterization of the report.  

Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this report. 


First published on May 1, 2019 / 5:56 PM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.