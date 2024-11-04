Will gold's price fall after this week's Fed rate cut?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold has been a focal point in financial markets this year, due in large part to an impressive upward trend that has marked 2024 as a historic year for the precious metal. On January 1, the price of gold was sitting at $2,063.73 per ounce. Today, the price of gold is sitting at $2,749.92 per ounce — just a few dollars below its recent record high. This represents an increase of over $685 per ounce in less than a year — and includes numerous new price records for the precious metal.

This upward momentum has led many to speculate on where gold prices might go next, especially considering that significant policy decisions are looming. One event that could have an impact on the price of gold is the Federal Reserve's upcoming decision on interest rates. Analysts widely expect the second rate cut of the year to occur at this meeting, which is slated for November 6 and 7, and historically, changes in the Fed's interest rate policy have had complex effects on gold.

As investors await the Fed's decision, many are wondering if the anticipated rate cut will push gold prices downward — offering a rare opportunity to buy in at a lower price. So will the Fed's presumed rate cut this week offer an opportune moment for investors to add gold to their portfolios?

Will the price of gold fall after the Fed cuts rates this week?

While would-be investors may be hoping that the price of gold will temporarily dip after the Fed's rate decision this week, and while there's always a possibility that could happen, it's unlikely that such a trend will occur. After all, gold and interest rates have a historically inverse relationship, where lower rates typically support higher gold prices by reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

So, with the Federal Reserve expected to cut rates this week, many investors anticipate a boost for gold — not a decline in the price. That said, forecasting gold's path in this changing economic climate means weighing other factors, including the possibility that the anticipated rate cuts are already reflected in gold's current price. This means the rate reduction may not significantly impact gold's price in the short term.

Gold's price trajectory is also shaped by numerous factors beyond interest rates, including the strength of the U.S. dollar, global economic conditions and inflation expectations. And while the Fed's upcoming rate adjustments might not immediately drive gold prices higher, many analysts remain optimistic about further price increases. For example, many experts predict that gold will hit the $3,000 per ounce mark before year's end.

Several key forces are behind these optimistic projections, including strong central bank demand. In recent years, central banks around the world have significantly increased their gold reserves, altering the traditional relationship between interest rates and gold prices. This trend could help keep gold prices climbing upward.

Investor demand is another factor contributing to gold's rise, with more people buying gold to benefit from its upward momentum. This sustained interest may support further price growth. And with ongoing global conflicts and rising concerns about U.S. debt, many institutional and retail investors are turning to gold to diversify their holdings and protect against market volatility. This demand could further bolster gold prices over time.

Should I invest in gold now?

Deciding whether to invest in gold now depends on several factors, including your investment goals, risk tolerance and time horizon. For those seeking portfolio diversification and protection against economic volatility, gold may be an attractive choice. As a traditional hedge against inflation and a safe haven during times of uncertainty, gold's appeal has increased over the past year, with central bank demand adding further support to its long-term outlook.

However, it's important to understand that gold, unlike dividend-paying stocks or interest-bearing bonds, does not generate income. Its value relies on price appreciation alone, which can be volatile in the short term. For long-term investors, however, gold may offer a hedge against potential downturns in other asset classes and serve as a stabilizing force in their portfolios.

The bottom line

While the Fed's rate cut could influence gold prices, the effects may not be as dramatic as some anticipate. However, as global demand for gold remains strong, particularly among central banks, the precious metal continues to hold appeal for both institutional and retail investors. Whether or not now is the ideal time to invest in gold will depend on your financial objectives, but for those seeking a safe-haven asset with growth potential, gold remains a viable option in today's uncertain economic landscape.