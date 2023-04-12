We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Warmer weather and sunnier days have millions of adults spending more time outside. They could also prompt many travelers to finalize their summer vacation plans (if they haven't already done so). There's more to planning a summer trip than booking a hotel and a flight, however. To limit any potential money lost from a canceled or abbreviated trip, planners should also put a travel insurance policy in place.

Travel insurance is a worthwhile addition to your summer vacation plans and it doesn't need to break the bank, either. Costs usually range from 5% to 10% of your total trip price. But why would you want to add another expense into the mix at all, if you can avoid it? There are actually multiple reasons why you should add travel insurance for your summer vacation, three of which we will explore in this article.

Why you should add travel insurance for your summer trip

Here are three reasons why you should pack a travel insurance policy along with your suntan lotion and bathing suits this summer.

Travel insurance can save you money

Travel insurance can potentially save you hundreds if not thousands of dollars that you otherwise would get stuck paying if your trip is canceled or cut short. Remember: Inflation hasn't just affected food prices and the cost of veterinary care. It's also made traveling much more expensive. Costs for flights, hotels and rental cars may have been high last year but there's no sign that they will drop significantly in 2023. In this economic climate, you'll want to make sure you're covered should something go wrong.

There are multiple types to choose from, ranging from "cancel for any reason" to "trip cancellation" to "emergency medical" and more. Depending on the plan you choose and the reason for canceling, you may be eligible for full, 100% reimbursement.

Travel insurance can protect against medical emergencies

The pandemic has made millions of adults more aware of medical emergencies and sicknesses. And while the height of the pandemic has passed, there are still times when people will fall ill, jeopardizing or completely canceling the best-laid plans. Fortunately, travel insurance can protect against medical emergencies.

"Emergency Medical can reimburse the costs to treat a medical emergency during a trip," travel insurance marketplace Squaremouth explains.

"Emergency Medical insurance covers the cost of treating an unexpected illness or injury that occurs while traveling. Covered expenses under the Emergency Medical benefit typically include ambulance services, hospital and doctor bills, emergency dental services, and x-rays or lab costs."

Travel insurance can help with trip interruption

Let's say you get on a plane, land, get to your hotel and then run into an issue within the first day or so. What happens then? Fortunately, travel insurance provides a solution for trip interruption.

"Trip Interruption provides reimbursement for prepaid and non-refundable trip payments if a portion of a trip is missed, or the traveler must return home early due to unforeseen circumstances, including illness, injury, or death," Squaremouth notes.

"Trip Interruption is a post-departure benefit that can reimburse a traveler's unused trip costs if they need to interrupt their trip for a covered reason. The most common covered reason is unforeseen illness, injury, or death of the traveler, a traveling companion, or a non-traveling family member."

The bottom line

Travel insurance can be a valuable protection to have during all of your trips in the year. It's especially valuable for your summer 2023 plans amid higher costs for expenses like hotels and flights. In addition to potentially saving you money, travel insurance can also help protect against medical emergencies and illnesses and, if your trip should get cut short once you've arrived at your destination, you'll be protected with a trip interruption policy, too.