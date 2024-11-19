We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Homeowners looking to access a large sum of money in today's economic climate don't have to look too far to find it. By turning to their accumulated home equity, owners can potentially finance a major expense (or multiple major expenses) simply by using the money they already have via their home's value.

While there are multiple ways to do this, many may be considering a traditional mortgage refinance or cash-out refinance. But in today's unique and constantly changing interest rate climate, that could prove to be a costly mistake. Instead, right now, both home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) are arguably better than refinancing. Below, we'll explain why.

Why home equity loans are better than refinancing right now

Here are three reasons why a home equity loan may be more beneficial than a refinance now:

You'll maintain your existing mortgage rate

The average home equity loan interest rate is 8.41% as of November 19, 2024, but the average mortgage refinance rate for a 30-year loan is 6.93%. So, on the surface, it appears that refinancing is cheaper. But that refinance rate will require you to exchange your current mortgage rate to get the new one.

That could be a costly mistake if you have a rate under 6.93%, as millions of Americans do right now. By applying for a home equity loan, however, you'll still gain access to your equity, but you won't need to bump your mortgage rate to get it. And if home equity loan rates drop in the future, as they have for most of 2024, you can simply refinance your loan to the better rate then.

You may qualify for a tax deduction

When you use a cash-out refinance, you apply for a loan larger than what you currently owe to your lender. You then use the former to pay off the latter and keep the difference as cash for yourself. Interest paid on mortgage loans is tax-deductible, but so is the interest on home equity loans if used for qualifying purposes. At that higher interest rate, you may qualify for a larger deduction (while still maintaining your current lower mortgage rate).

The average home equity amount is high right now

A combination of low mortgage interest rates during the pandemic, a drop in available inventory and a hesitation to sell now that rates are high again (amid other complex but interrelated factors) has caused the average home equity amount to soar to just under $330,000 right now. If you want to access that with a refinance, as noted, you'll need to give up your current mortgage rate to do so. And if you want to access it via a credit card or personal loan, the restrictions will be significant. It makes sense, then, to take advantage by using a home equity loan or HELOC instead of taking a gamble with a refinance right now.

The bottom line

With mortgage refinance rates elevated, the unique feature of a potential tax deduction tied to home equity borrowing and a six-figure average equity sum available now, for many homeowners in need of financing it makes sense to skip a refinance for a home equity loan now. That said, this type of financing is tied to your most important financial asset so the decision to withdraw it from it should be carefully weighed against the risks. Consider speaking to a financial advisor or home equity lender who can answer any questions you may have before getting started.

