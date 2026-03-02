We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Savers can easily stack up their interest earnings by opening a high-rate CD account this March. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The opening days of a new month are often a smart time for savers to reconsider their financial health and strategies. What's working may want to be expounded upon while other items may want to be reconsidered. With interest rates lower, but still considerable, and the need for economic protection substantial now amid market uncertainty, savers may want to reconsider their options, especially if they're looking to home a large, five figure amount of money such as $10,000.

A certificate of deposit (CD) account could be one of the better places to put it this March.

Interest rates on this account type remain competitive and they're fixed, meaning that they will stay the same for the account's full term, providing savers security and predictability in a way that other savings vehicles cannot. But that's not the only reason to consider making a $10,000 deposit into a CD this March. Below, we'll detail three others worth considering right now.

See how much interest you could be earning with a high-rate CD account here.

Why a $10,000 CD account is worth opening this March

A $10,000 CD account could be ideal for those who still want to earn a substantial return on their money but don't want to deal with market volatility to secure it. Here's why it could be worth opening this month:

It will protect your money in a way investments cannot

Sure, you can often earn a bigger return by investing in stocks, bonds and real estate in a way that you simply can't by locking your money into a CD account. At the same time, you could easily lose your funds by investing in those alternatives, too, especially during volatile economic conditions, as many are encountering in early March.

And that's simply not a possibility with a CD, as it will both protect your principal and grow your interest in a way that investing cannot, giving you peace of mind and predictability when you may need it the most. Invest $10,000 into a 3-month CD, and the same $10,000 will be there in June, plus some interest. You can't say that about other investing alternatives right now.

Get started with a CD account online now.

The interest-earning potential remains substantial

A 1-year CD account comes with a top rate of 4.10% now. That equates to $410 in earned interest by the time the account matures next March. Want to cut the timeline but still earn a decent amount of interest? A 6-month CD has an interest rate of 4.05% now, meaning that it will earn just around $200 by September.

So there are plentiful ways to earn hundreds of dollars with this account type now. Just be cognizant of your ability to keep the funds in the account for the full term, as an early withdrawal penalty levied against the account could wipe out most or even all of the interest you've earned to that point.

Interest rate cuts later in 2026 will reduce the value of CDs

The likelihood of an interest rate cut when the Federal Reserve meets again on March 17 and March 18 currently appears low (around a 3% chance according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool). But that changes significantly for the bank's April meeting and more noticeably for its June meeting. And banks won't necessarily wait for Fed rate cuts to reduce their interest rate offers to savers. Many will do so in advance, especially as the chances of a rate reduction grow.

That, in turn, will reduce the value of CD accounts, especially for those looking to store a five-figure amount. Waiting for that likelihood to become a reality, then, should be avoided, especially when you can easily lock in an interest rate around 4% now for a variety of CD terms.

The bottom line

A $10,000 CD account won't necessarily be the right choice for every saver this month. But for those who want to protect their money from market uncertainty in a way that traditional investments won't be, it's a viable option. And with the interest-earning potential remaining substantial and the reality that interest rate cuts this spring and summer could reduce that benefit, now could be the smart time to take action. Just be confident in your ability to maintain the account through the maturity date to circumvent any withdrawal fees and, if not, consider the interest earnings on smaller, more manageable deposits instead.