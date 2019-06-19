Bella Thorne fires back at Whoopi Goldberg for shaming her over nude photos on "The View"

Actress Bella Thorne called out Whoopi Goldberg after "The View" host shamed Thorne over her nude photos hack. Thorne, who released the images herself over the weekend after a hacker apparently threatened to expose them, said she was canceling a future interview on "The View."

In tears, Thorne slammed Goldberg in her Instagram Stories for making her feel "disgusting."

"Shame on you, Whoopi," Thorne said, choking back tears. "I don't really want to go on 'The View' anymore because I don't really want to be beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality."

On Monday's episode of the daytime talk show, Goldberg criticized Thorne for having naked photos on her phone to begin with. "If you're famous, I don't care how old you are — you don't take nude photos of yourself," Goldberg said. "When they are hacking you, they're hacking all of your stuff, whether it's one picture or a million pictures. Once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it's available to any hacker who wants it."

She added, "And if you don't know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I'm sorry, your age does not — you don't get to do that."

Thorne also wrote a note directed at Goldberg, while sympathizing with people who have been victimized by hackers who have leaked their nude photos, including "Bad Blood" star Jennifer Lawrence. In 2014, Lawrence and more than 100 other celebrities were part of a massive hack that included personal photos.

"Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place?" Thorne wrote. "I am offended for Jennifer Lawrence who feels publicly raped. I am offended for every person who has committed suicide for someone leaking their nudes. Ur view on this matter is honestly awful and I hope you change ur mind set as u are on a shower talking to young girls."

On Saturday, Thorne tweeted nude photos of herself after going public with allegations that a hacker threatened to release them. She said she felt "gross" and "watched" until she took control of the situation.

"I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can't control my life, u never will," she wrote. Thorne also contacted the FBI.