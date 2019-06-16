Bella Thorne releases her own nude photos after alleging hack

Actress Bella Thorne on Saturday tweeted out nude photos that she said a hacker threatened to release. "I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something special from me that I only wanted one special person to see," she wrote in a lengthy note.

Thorne alleged a hacker sent her her own photos as well as photos of other celebrities. She wrote that she had decided to release them so "U DON'T GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME."

" I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can't control my life, u never will," she wrote.

"The Duff" star also said she had contacted the FBI.

Many of Thorne's fans responded with messages of support.