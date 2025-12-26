White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces she is pregnant with her second child

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Friday that she is expecting her second child next spring.

"The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for - a baby girl coming in May 2026," Leavitt wrote in an Instagram post.

"My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can't wait to watch our son become a big brother," she wrote. "My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth."

Leavitt also said in the post that she was grateful for President Trump and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles for their support "and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House."

Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, welcomed their first child, also named Nicholas, in July 2024. In an interview with "The Washington Post," she said she went back to work three days after giving birth in response to the attempted assassination of Mr. Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Leavitt, 28, is the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary and previously served as the press secretary for Mr. Trump's 2024 campaign.

In 2022, she ran for Congress in New Hampshire, winning a 10-way Republican primary before losing to incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas.