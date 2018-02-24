White House alerted to issues with Jared Kushner's clearance two weeks ago: Report

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein informed White House counsel Don McGahn two weeks ago that significant information will require further investigation and delay the security clearance process for Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, according to The Washington Post. The Post, citing three sources familiar with a call Rosenstein made to McGahn Feb. 9, did not detail what that significant information might be.

The reported call came a week before White House chief of staff John Kelly issued a memo announcing the end of interim top security clearances for people whose clearance investigations or adjudications had been ongoing since June 1. The White House's security clearance process has become a key focal point in recent weeks, after former aide Rob Porter worked as a staff secretary on an interim clearance for more than a year. Porter resigned earlier this month after being accused of physical abuse of his ex-wives.

Kushner, who is tasked with sensitive issues like Middle East peace, has reportedly been operating on an interim clearance since joining the administration. While the future of his clearance situation remains unclear, President Trump said Friday he is leaving the decision of whether to grant Kushner any sort of waiver up to Kelly.

"That will be up to Gen. Kelly," the president said in a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. "Gen. Kelly respects Jared a lot. Gen. Kelly will make that call. I will not make that call..."

It's unclear what exactly could be holding up the process for Kushner's clearance. Kushner, who has vast business interests, has amended his financial disclosure form multiple times since joining the administration.