President Trump, standing alongside Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House Friday afternoon, said he will leave any decision about what to do with Jared Kushner's security clearance to chief of staff John Kelly.
Mr. Trump, asked if he would grant some sort of waiver to allow Kushner to keep his interim security clearance after Kelly instituted a number of changes to the security clearance process, including revoking many top security clearances, first praised his son-in-law and senior adviser. The president said Kushner has been treated very "unfairly," and is working diligently on solving Middle East peace.
"He's a high-quality person. He works for nothing. No one ever reports that. But he gets zero," the president said, mentioning that Kushner has decided not to accept a salary.
But the president ultimately said he will be leaving decisions about Kushner's clearance up to his righthand man who called for the changes to the security clearance process in the wake of the Rob Porter scandal. Porter had been operating on an interim security clearance for a year, before he resigned over allegations that he abused his ex-wives.
"That'll be up to General Kelly," Mr. Trump said.
The president does have the authority to de-classify information, so it is unclear if that would ever factor into the equation.
But Mr. Trump also spoke of the future of U.S. interactions with North Korea, hours after announcing a new sanction regime against the country. If sanctions don't work, the president said a "phase two" with North Korea would be "very rough."