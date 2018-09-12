White Castle's Impossible veggie sliders now selling nationwide

The Impossible Slider -- made entirely from plants -- is now being sold at White Castle outlets across the country. Created by California-based Impossible Foods, the slider can be had for $1.99, and it can be consumed by vegans, provided they request an unbuttered bun.

The nationwide rollout that started Wednesday follows a pilot program in April at White Castle locations in New Jersey, Chicago and New York, in which sales exceeded expectations, White Castle CEO Lisa Ingram said in a statement.

Topped with smoked cheddar cheese, pickles and onions, the plant-based burger is now available at all 377 White Castle locations in 13 states, according to the company known for its small, square beef sliders.

Launched in 2016, the Impossible Burger is sold at more than 2,000 restaurants across the country. It smells, sizzles and cooks just like a burger made from ground beef, according to Impossible Foods. The red patty even bleeds the color as a regular burger made medium rare would.

The all-natural ingredients include wheat and potato protein, coconut oil, soy sauce and potatoes, as well as soy leghemoglobin, which releases a protein called heme that gives the Impossible slider its bleeding abilities.