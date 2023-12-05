We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Did you know that you have a nearly 70% chance of needing some form of long-term care by the time you turn 65? Unfortunately, that care can be costly. That's where long-term care insurance comes in.

Long-term care insurance is a type of coverage that helps cover the cost of your long-term care if and when the need arises. However, there are three common options to choose from when you shop for a long-term care policy:

Standalone long-term care insurance

Long-term care insurance with a death benefit

Life insurance with a long-term care rider

Each of these options provides a unique type of coverage, but which is best? The answer to that question largely depends on you and what you're hoping to get out of your long-term care insurance policy.

Which long-term care insurance type is best?

Before you decide which long-term care insurance type is best, it's important that you understand how each of these products works. Here's what to know about each:

Standalone long-term care insurance

Standalone long-term care insurance provides a long-term care benefit. For example, if you have a $250,000 standalone long-term care policy, your insurance provider will pay up to $250,000 of your long-term care expenses if and when you need care.

Standalone long-term care insurance pros

Your long-term care expenses may be covered up to your coverage cap.

This insurance may cover costs associated with aging in place.

You can add riders for inflation protection, spousal coverage and more.

Your payments typically cease when you need coverage.

Standalone long-term care insurance cons

There's no value if you don't need long-term care.

The types of care covered may be limited so it's important to ask questions about the types of coverage available.

Premiums can increase over time.

Long-term care insurance with a death benefit

Long-term care insurance with a death benefit, also sometimes called hybrid long-term care insurance, is similar to standalone long-term care coverage. The difference between the two is that this type of insurance converts your long-term care benefit into a death benefit if you don't use it before you die. For example, if you have a $250,000 long-term care policy with a death benefit and you don't need long-term care, the $250,000 in coverage will be transferred to your beneficiaries when you die. If you use a portion of your benefits for long-term care, any remaining benefit amount will be transferred to your beneficiaries upon your death.

Long-term care insurance with a death benefit pros

If you don't need long-term care the value of your policy gets transferred to your beneficiaries upon your death.

Payments typically stop when you need coverage.

This insurance may cover costs associated with aging in place.

You can add riders to customize your policy.

Long-term care insurance with a death benefit cons

It's typically more expensive than long-term care insurance with no death benefit.

The types of care covered may be limited so it's important to ask questions about the types of coverage available.

Premiums can increase over time.

Life insurance with a long-term care rider

Life insurance with a long-term care rider is like a typical life insurance policy. The difference is that these policies give you the ability to use a percentage of your death benefit to cover your long-term care costs. For example, if you have a $250,000 life insurance policy with a 50% long-term care rider, you can use $125,000 of your $250,000 death benefit to cover the cost of your long-term care.

Life insurance with a long-term care rider pros

There's value whether or not you need long-term care.

You can add riders to customize your policy.

Policy premiums don't increase over time.

Life insurance with a long-term care rider cons

Long-term care coverage options are typically limited.

Premiums usually continue even after you need care.

Which is the better option?

The type of long-term care insurance you should choose depends on what you're looking for from your coverage. "Standalone long-term care insurance will only pay out in the event of long-term care being necessary," says Joseph Fresard, an attorney at Simasko Law that specializes in elder law estate planning. If the long-term care policy includes "a death benefit, there will also be some amount of payment upon death."

He went on to explain that "life insurance with a long-term care rider will typically be less flexible than long-term care insurance, cover less and continue to require premiums be paid after the long-term care begins, but have a higher death benefit." So, it's important to consider the pros and cons of each type of policy before you decide which type of long-term care coverage is best for you.

The bottom line

The bottom line is that there's a need for all three of these types of long-term care policies. After all, everyone has unique needs and expectations when it comes to insurance. Consider what you plan on getting out of your long-term care coverage as you determine which of these options is best for you and carefully review your budget both now - and what it is expected to be in the future - so that you can better manage costs.