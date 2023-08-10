We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While inflation has started to cool down, it remains at higher levels. In an effort to curb inflation, the Federal Reserve aggressively increased interest rates over the past 17 months, making products like credit cards, personal loans and mortgages more costly.

However, the news isn't all bad. While higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive, it has also increased yields on savings vehicles like high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs). That's good news for savers who may be looking for ways to grow their money with less risk.

Where you should put your money in 2023

Not sure what savings vehicles might benefit you the most? Let's examine the options and see what financial experts recommend.

High-yield savings accounts

High-yield savings accounts have been growing in popularity ever since the Fed began its current rate hike cycle. As its name suggests, high-yield savings accounts offer an annual percentage yield (APY) significantly higher than a traditional savings account.

According to the most current data from the FDIC, the average rate for savings accounts is 0.42%, but this figure doesn't include high-yield savings accounts. However, when you shop and compare savings yields online, you'll likely see yields ranging from 4.30% to 5.50%. Without the overhead of brick-and-mortar offices to maintain, these online financial institutions can offer APYs several times higher than the national average.

"My advice is to use [high-yield savings accounts] for your emergency fund or short-term savings goals," says James Allen, a certified public accountant and founder of Billpin. "They offer a higher interest rate than a regular savings account and are still easily accessible."

Certificate of deposit accounts

Another savings option earning higher rates is CDs, which guarantees a specific rate of return when you leave your money in an account for a set term, usually ranging from one month to five years.

CDs can be an excellent option if you anticipate interest rates may decrease since the rate is locked once you open the account. However, if you pull your money before the end of the term, you'll likely incur an early withdrawal fee, usually in the form of lost interest. For example, the fee for withdrawing money early from a Chase CD of two years or longer is 365 days of interest on the withdrawn amount. However, this fee will not exceed the total interest earned during the current term of the CD.

"When depositing your earnings into a CD, it's crucial to double-check that the duration will not interfere with major life events you may need funds for, such as your retirement or your children's college tuition," advises Chad Willardson, founder and certified financial fiduciary at Pacific Capital.

Money market accounts

Money market accounts offer more flexibility than high-yield savings accounts and CDs because they combine the features of both checking and savings accounts. They pay interest like a savings account but often allow you to write checks and withdraw money from ATMs like a checking account.

These accounts usually offer a substantially higher interest rate than traditional checking and savings accounts, but unlike CDs, you can access your funds without incurring an early withdrawal penalty. You can open a money market account at traditional banks and credit unions or with many online banks.

If you're considering opening a money market account, make sure you understand the bank's minimum balance requirements. As Allen points out, "They often require a higher minimum balance. If you can't maintain that balance, you might be better off with a high-yield savings account."

Other favorable places to stash your cash

Besides these savings deposit options, you can also grow your money in a safe way with U.S. Treasuries, "which are paying rates higher than we've seen in a very long time," says Willardson. "This allows for money to be kept in a secure place without the worry of bank stability, which has been a top-of-mind concern for investors this year."

Annuities are another valuable savings tool that offers structured payments and potential tax benefits. "If you are nearing retirement, you may want to consider multi-year guaranteed annuities," advises Paul Tyler, CMO of Nassau Financial Group in Hartford, Connecticut. "They typically offer higher rates than banks and many times offer ways to access part of your funds early without penalty. The tradeoff is that they may require a longer holding period."

The bottom line

Choosing the right place to grow your savings, such as high-yield savings accounts, CDs or money market accounts, depends on your financial needs and goals. If you value flexibility, a high-yield savings account or money market account may benefit you, while a CD might be a better option if you want a fixed interest rate and can commit your money for a set time. Before you sign up for an account, carefully consider the interest rates, fees and liquidity so you can make the best choice for your unique situation.