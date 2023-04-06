We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Inflation and the higher interest rates that have accompanied it have left many Americans looking for new ways to pay their bills. While a part-time job or passive income gig may help, it's not always easy to work multiple jobs. And traditional credit options like credit cards and personal loans are often saddled with higher interest rates. Fortunately, homeowners with just minimal home equity can then use that money to help them get ahead.

Home equity can be accessed in multiple ways, perhaps most popularly via a home equity line of credit (HELOC) or home equity loan. Home equity loans, in particular, come with lower interest rates and a favorable tax deduction if used for IRS-approved home repairs and renovations. They're often a cost-effective and valuable way for homeowners to finance major expenses. But where, exactly, does one go to get a home equity loan? That's what will answer in this article.

Where to get a home equity loan

If you're a homeowner looking to take out a home equity loan you have multiple options to choose from. Here are three places where you may be able to get one.

Your current lender

When looking for a home equity loan start at the beginning, specifically with your current lender. Not all lenders offer these sorts of loans so it's possible your lender won't be able to help. But if they do provide this option chances are good that you'll be able to get competitive rates and terms from them. They will know about your credit history and reliability so they will likely be more comfortable providing lower rates than other lenders. That said, don't automatically sign up with your current lender, either. They may want to keep your business but you may have better options elsewhere.

Other banks

With so many banks to choose from it would be foolish to not consider all of your options. Check rates and terms from at least three other banks to compare against (and to see if they're better than your current lender). Shop around and do your homework. Just make sure to get accurate quotes. So, if you want a home equity loan for $50,000 make sure you get quotes from a second and third lender for the same amount. This way you'll have an accurate, apples-to-apples comparison to review.

Online lenders

Don't limit yourself to lenders with physical locations. There are many reputable and safe online lenders that can offer you competitive terms. The process of applying - and having the loans disbursed - may be slightly different than what you would experience if you walked into a local bank. But that doesn't mean the ultimate goal of getting a low interest rate on a home equity loan can't still be accomplished.

The bottom line

If you have equity in your home then it shouldn't be too difficult to find a lender who can get you set up with a home equity loan. As is the case with most financial products and services, however, the best rates and terms will go to those with the highest credit scores and cleanest credit histories. So do your best to get your credit in shape before applying. From there do your research and explore options with your current lender (if they offer these types of loans) as well as other banks and online institutions.

