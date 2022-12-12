Where can you buy life insurance?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you need to buy life insurance, the first step is figuring out where to get it from. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Everyone wants to protect their family. That's why we buy security systems - to fortify our homes and ensure the safety of those we love most.

But when it comes to protecting your family financially, there's no substitute for a life insurance policy. Life insurance is designed to help those left behind when you die. It offers money that your loved ones can use to cover bills, funeral expenses and any other necessary costs.

You can use either a whole or term life insurance policy for this purpose. A term life policy will cover you for a specific period of time, usually 20 or 30 years, while a whole life policy will be active for your entire life.

If you need to buy life insurance, the first step is figuring out where to get it from. There are a variety of avenues to explore, depending on your needs and technology comfort level.

If you're in the market for life insurance then start by getting a free online price estimate so you know exactly what to expect.

Where to buy life insurance

If you're considering buying life insurance - or simply want to supplement your existing policy - you have a variety of methods to choose from.

Online

Most life insurance companies let you complete an application online. To do so, you will need to provide information about your personal medical history, your family's medical history, hobbies and lifestyle activities.

You should also know how much life insurance coverage you want to buy and who the beneficiary will be. Consider having a backup beneficiary as well.

You can easily start the purchasing process online now. Start by getting a free price quote from Haven Life to see how much you're eligible for.

Over the phone

If you're not very tech-savvy, you may be able to sign up for a life insurance policy over the phone. You will need to provide the same information listed above.

This strategy, however, may require several phone calls before the process is completed.

In-person

Even as many professionals move toward a permanent work-from-home system, some life insurance agents and brokers still maintain an office presence. You can schedule an in-person appointment to review your life insurance needs, answer questions and sign up for a policy.

With an insurance broker

An insurance broker is similar to a mortgage broker. Instead of only working for one company, they can provide quotes from multiple companies to help you choose the best policy.

If you have other insurance needs, the agent can also help you compare rates for those policies and possibly find other cost-saving opportunities. You can often bundle life insurance with auto or homeowners insurance to get a lower rate.

You can find a local insurance broker if you want to meet face-to-face or a national broker if you want to do it all online or over the phone.

You can review and compare multiple life insurance providers here or by using the table below.

With an insurance agent

An insurance agent is a representative of a specific life insurance company. They only work for one company and will not be able to get you quotes from competitors. If you already have an insurance agent you like, you can contact them to get a quote. They may be able to help you complete an application online, over the phone or in person.

What else to know before buying life insurance

No matter how you apply for life insurance, you may need access to a computer to sign the final documents. If you are buying life insurance from a local agent or broker, you may be able to sign documents in person.

Also, you'll often need to pass a medical exam to buy a life insurance policy. The exam will include a blood and urine sample and a full medical history. Many insurance companies can send a technician to your house to take the samples. You may also be able to schedule a lab visit if that's easier for you.

Life insurance companies can often access your medical records through your doctor, so don't make the mistake of lying about your medical history. It's better to be honest than to lie and have your application rejected.

Get started with Ladder life insurance today!