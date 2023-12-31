What's open on New Year's Eve? Stores, restaurants and fast food places ringing in 2024 with open doors.

Master craftsman on designing the iconic New Year's Eve ball in Times Square

The arrival of New Year's Eve invariably brings a last-minute rush to grab a festive beverage or missing ingredient for a special meal. But before heading out, it's best to check whether your local grocer, restaurants or superstore like Walmart will be open.

While many chains operate with regular business hours on New Year's Eve, others may close their doors early, so it's best to check ahead if you are in doubt.

What grocery stores are open on New Year's Eve?

Open with regular hours:

Albertsons: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy hours may vary.

Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy hours may vary. Big Y : Open regular hours.

: Open regular hours. Food Lion: Open regular hours.

Open regular hours. H-E-B: Open regular hours.

Open regular hours. 7-Eleven: Generally stores are open 24 hours, but some locations may vary.

Closing early or limited hours:

ALDI: Stores are open with limited hours.

Stores are open with limited hours. Kroger : Most locations will close early. The company recommends checking your local grocery for their exact hours.

: Most locations will close early. The company recommends checking your local grocery for their exact hours. Publix hours: The grocery chain said its locations will close at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

The grocery chain said its locations will close at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Stop & Shop : Stores close at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve, while pharmacy hours are from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

: Stores close at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve, while pharmacy hours are from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Trader Joe's : Stores close at 5 p.m.

: Stores close at 5 p.m. Giant Food: All stores will close at 9:00 pm.

What superstores are open on New Year's Eve?



Open regular hours:

Walmart : Open regular business hours.

: Open regular business hours. Meijer: Stores are open from 6 a.m. until midnight.

Closes early or with limited hours:

Costco : Most stores will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 5 p.m., but you should check your local warehouse hours.

: Most stores will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 5 p.m., but you should check your local warehouse hours. Lowe's : Stores close at 6 p.m.

: Stores close at 6 p.m. Macy's: Stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Target hours: A spokesperson said most Target stores will close at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

What restaurants are open on New Year's Eve?

Open regular hours:

Chili's: Open regular hours.

Open regular hours. Cracker Barrel : All locations will be open during their normal business hours.

: All locations will be open during their normal business hours. Olive Garden: Open normal business hours, but the company recommends checking local restaurants in case there are "specific local activities that may affect hours of operating."

Open, but may close early or operate with limited hours — best to check ahead.

Chipotle : Restaurants will close at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

: Restaurants will close at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Dunkin' : Most locations will be open, but hours may vary by location. The company recommends confirming their local store's hours online or via the Dunkin' mobile app.

: Most locations will be open, but hours may vary by location. The company recommends confirming their local store's hours online or via the Dunkin' mobile app. IHOP: Restaurants will be open, but hours of operation may vary, so customers should check with their local IHOP.

Restaurants will be open, but hours of operation may vary, so customers should check with their local IHOP.



Will be open with regular business hours, but the company recommends checking nearby locations in case there are specific local activities that may affect hours of operating." Starbucks: The chain said its hours will vary by location, so it recommends that customers use its app or visit its online store locator to check opening and closing times for specific stores.

The chain said its hours will vary by location, so it recommends that customers use its app or visit its online store locator to check opening and closing times for specific stores. Taco Bell: Most locations will be open New Year's Eve, but hours may vary. The company recommends checking on your local restaurant's hours.

CLOSED

Chick-fil-A: All restaurants are closed on New Year's Eve.

What drug stores are open on New Year's Eve?

Walgreens: Walgreens stores will be open during regular business hours on New Year's Eve. Pharmacy hours vary by location, so the company recommends checking its store locator or by phone. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours.

Walgreens stores will be open during regular business hours on New Year's Eve. Pharmacy hours vary by location, so the company recommends checking its store locator or by phone. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours. Rite Aid : The chain will be open with regular hours.

: The chain will be open with regular hours. CVS: Many locations will be open with regular hours, but some may be closed or operate with limited hours, a spokesperson said. The company recommends that customers call their local CVS or check for store hours online at cvs.com before visiting.

—With reporting by the Associated Press.