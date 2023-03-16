We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amid stubborn inflation and stock market uncertainty, many Americans may find themselves looking for any help they can get.

While many credit options are available to help make ends meet, homeowners should consider looking to their homes for a boost. By taking out a home equity loan or a home equity line of credit (HELOC) homeowners can utilize the equity they've built in their home to pay for emergencies, major home repairs or other large expenses. These forms of credit generally come with favorable interest rates and can provide a valuable tax deduction if used for IRS-approved reasons.

To get the most out of a HELOC, however, it helps to first know what a good interest rate is. As with most forms of credit, the lower the rate of interest the better the product or service will be for your needs. Fortunately, HELOCs are one of the lower interest rate options currently available.

What is a good HELOC interest rate?

As with interest rates on credit cards and personal loans, the lower the interest rate, the better it generally is. To determine what a "good" rate is, simply compare what HELOCs are currently offering to what you can get with either of the other two credit options.

The average interest rate for a credit card is currently around 20%. For personal loans, it's been around 11%, according to the Federal Reserve. A HELOC, at the same time, is approximately 7%.

Just understand that HELOCs come with both fixed and variable interest rates. This can be favorable if you get locked in at a lower interest rate but if you get a variable rate it may go up or down based on external factors. Do your homework and crunch the numbers to make sure either option works for you. And remember: The best terms and rates will generally be reserved for those applicants with the highest credit score and reliable credit history. So make sure to get your credit in top shape before applying.

HELOC benefits to know

Lower interest rates aren't the only benefit HELOCs offer. Here are two other major benefits those considering a HELOC should know:

Interest may be tax-deductible: Arguably the greatest appeal of a HELOC is the tax deduction IRS explains online. "The loan must be secured by the taxpayer's main home or second home (qualified residence), and meet other requirements."

Arguably the greatest appeal of a HELOC is the IRS explains online. "The loan must be secured by the taxpayer's main home or second home (qualified residence), and meet other requirements." You only pay interest on what you use: With some credit types, you'll get stuck paying interest on the full amount you were approved for, regardless of how much you use. With a HELOC you'll only pay interest on the amount you utilize only. So, if you apply for a line of credit for $50,000 but only use $25,000 of that amount you'll only have to pay interest on the latter amount.

Other information

