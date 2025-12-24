What is the home equity loan interest rate forecast for 2026?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Homeowners spent much of 2025 watching borrowing costs finally ease after two years of elevated rates, and by the end of the year, home equity loan interest rates had followed mortgage rates lower as the Federal Reserve delivered three consecutive cuts. That shift opened the door for more affordable borrowing heading into the new year, especially for homeowners looking to tap their equity to consolidate debt, fund renovations or cover major expenses. But rate relief doesn't automatically guarantee a smooth path forward.

Heading into the new year, the economic backdrop is still uncertain. Inflation is cooling but not fully contained, job market data has grown more uneven and the impact of recent economic policy changes remains uncertain. Those crosscurrents make it harder for analysts and borrowers to gauge whether today's lower home equity loan rates will continue trending downward, flatten out or potentially reverse in the months ahead.

To help make sense of it all, we spoke with experts about where home equity loan interest rates could head in 2026 and what conditions would need to materialize for rates to fall, stabilize or even tick up again. Their insights offer a clearer view of the factors shaping the market and what borrowers should be watching as the new year is on the horizon.

What needs to happen for home equity loan rates to fall in 2026

Home equity loan rates are currently averaging under 8%, which makes them some of the lowest borrowing rates available, especially compared to shorter-term options, like credit cards. While home equity rates could drop further in 2026, many experts are on the fence regarding whether further declines will occur. The Fed's late-2025 rate cuts pushed mortgage and home equity lending interest rates down, but it's difficult to predict what rate decisions the Fed will make in 2026.

"If the Fed continues easing in 2026, fixed-rate products, such as home equity loans, will likely trend down gradually over the next few quarters," Michael Gifford, CEO of Splitero, says.

For example, a weakening job market and inflation rates could sway the Federal Reserve to make more cuts, thus lowering home equity loan rates, according to Melissa Cohn, regional vice president of William Raveis Mortgage.

"If the employment market remains weak and in contraction, the Fed is likely to cut rates again, and HELOAN rates will drop."

What needs to happen for home equity loan rates to rise in 2026

There's a chance that home equity loan interest rates could head back up next year, especially if unemployment eases and the economy heats up more than expected. Plus, impending tax changes could temporarily infuse the economy with more money via increased spending, which could help push home equity loan rates up, experts say.

"If large spring tax refunds increase spending or strengthen employment, that could create a short-term rate spike," Mike Baynes, co-founder of mortgage company Lower, says.

It's worth noting, though, that there's no guarantee the Fed would reverse course on rates, even if inflation runs higher than expected in early 2026. The Fed may opt to keep rates stable instead. Gifford notes that mixed signals in the market, like rising unemployment but increasing consumer spending, would likely cause the Fed to keep rates level rather than raise them again.

"If economic signals remain mixed and the Fed stays cautious, rates may just level off, holding steady through much of the year," Gifford says.

What needs to happen for home equity loan rates to stabilize in 2026

While the Fed cut rates late in 2025, there's no guarantee that home equity borrowing rates will continue to drop throughout 2026. Some experts, like Bayne, think they'll stabilize instead.

"Rates are likely to remain relatively flat in the first half of the year unless underlying conditions change," Baynes says.

Gifford notes that home equity loan interest rates generally change with broader conditions and that mortgage companies are expecting easing rates in the new year.

"Lenders are adjusting cautiously, but the expectation of additional Fed easing makes it more likely that we'll see home equity loan rates stay flat or decline modestly," he adds.

The bottom line

It's unclear where exactly home equity rates could head in the new year, but today's borrowing rates are already low compared to the alternatives. So, if you need to tap into your home's equity, early 2026 could be the time to do it, especially if you lock in a relatively low interest rate right now. If the economy strengthens and rates rise again in the back half of 2026 or early 2027, you'll be glad you made your move now.