Trump rallies in West Virginia the day after calling for an FBI investigation into allegations against Brett Kavanaugh

President Trump is appearing at West Virginia Saturday evening after a tumultuous week involving his pick for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by three named women. Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both teenagers, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

The to the full Senate 11-10 on Friday, but with a condition first suggested by Sen. Jeff Flake, that the floor vote be delayed a week to allow the FBI to conduct an investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh. Mr. Trump instructed the FBI to open an investigation later on Friday. CBS News confirmed that the FBI was reaching out to the second woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, Deborah Ramirez, on Saturday.

West Virginia is the home state to one of the Senate's most vulnerable Democrats up for re-election this year, Senator Joe Manchin. Manchin is considered to be a critical swing vote for Kavanaugh's confirmation. Republicans have a 51-49 majority in the Senate, meaning that they can only afford to lose one Republican vote to still be able to confirm Kavanaugh. Manchin voted to confirm Mr. Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, and Republicans believe that he may be persuaded to vote for Kavanaugh as well.

Mr. Trump has strongly defended Kavanaugh against all allegations, and told reporters on Friday that he had not considered withdrawing Kavanaugh's nomination. Later on Friday evening, he tweeted his support for Kavanaugh after calling for the FBI investigation. "Just started, tonight, our 7th FBI investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He will someday be recognized as a truly great Justice of The United States Supreme Court!" Mr. Trump wrote.

Manchin might feel pressured by constituents in West Virginia to approve Kavanaugh. West Virginia voted for Mr. Trump by 40 points in 2016, and every other member of the state's congressional delegation is Republican. Mr. Trump is still deeply popular in the state, and Manchin might not want to risk the ire of voters by voting against the president's Supreme Court nominee.

Mr. Trump has given several campaign rallies in recent months, including one in West Virginia in August. In each of these rallies, he tells audiences that the Democrats will never vote for his Supreme Court picks. This could be a potent argument for Republicans to turn out for Manchin's opponent, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

