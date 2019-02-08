Wells Fargo will reverse fees after banking outage

Wells Fargo said some customers experienced outages that impacted its ATMs and mobile and online banking apps, and said it would reverse any fees that hit its customers as a result.

On Thursday, the bank said its ATM services had been restored and its mobile and online systems were working, although not all features were restored. For instance, it said consumer credit card and mortgage balance weren't yet working. The company blamed a "contained issue" at one facility, and said it wasn't a cybersecurity issue.

We want our customers to know that this is a contained issue affecting one of our facilities, and not due to any cybersecurity event. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by these system issues, and any Wells Fargo fees incurred as a result of these issues will be reversed. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 8, 2019

Even so, customers on Friday morning complained via Twitter about not receiving their direct deposits, while others said they still couldn't access their accounts. Some customers reported that their cards were declined while attempting a purchase, and some said they couldn't pay their bills on time because of the glitch.

"I've supposed to sign my mortgage docs tomorrow and my lender can't 'access the system' to generate them. If I can't close on my house and the seller defaults me then what? U giving me my $45k earnest $ back?" one Twitter user wrote to Wells Fargo.

I’ve supposed to sign my mortgage docs tomorrow and my lender can’t “access the system” to generate them. If I can’t close on my house and the seller defaults me then what? U giving me my $45k earnest $ back? And where am I gonna live then? — twinmom (@twinmom36088928) February 8, 2019

The outage comes after a series of scandals at the bank, including bank practices such as phony accounts and manipulative sales practices. In December, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $575 million to settle a range of allegations from 50 states and the District of Columbia over those issues.

The same month, Wells Fargo blamed a computer glitch for an error affecting an estimated 545 customers who lost their homes. The giant bank filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission last month, revealing it incorrectly denied 870 loan modification requests. About 60 percent of those homeowners went into foreclosure.

On Friday morning, some customers vowed to switch banks.

"How have y'all not given an update in 10hrs? You suspend my online access yet I can't create a new password to get logged in. I hope you lose every customer. I know I'm one that's leaving," one Twitter user wrote.