Wells Fargo fined $1 billion for abusive consumer loans

Wells Fargo will pay $1 billion to settle federal charges into consumer abuses related to its auto lending and mortgage businesses, the U.S. government said Friday.

Wells Fargo violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act "in the way it administered a mandatory insurance program related to its auto loans," the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said in a news release.

The fine is the biggest in the history of the CFPB, which was created in 2010 under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law, and the largest bank penalty administered under the Trump administration.

The agency also found Wells violated the CFPA in how it charged certain borrowers for mortgage interest rate-lock extensions.

"While we have more work to do, these orders affirm that we share the same priorities with our regulators and that we are committed to working with them," Wells CEO Tim Sloan said in a separate statement.

Sloan took the top position at Wells after the bank's scandals started blowing up in 2016.

The action came in coordination with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which said Wells Fargo had failed to maintain adequate risk management controls since at least 2011.

"The bank's failure to implement and maintain a satisfactory compliance risk management program has caused the bank to engage in reckless unsafe or unsound practices and violations of law," the OCC said in a consent decree issued as part of the settlement.