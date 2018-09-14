Welcome to the world Eamon Brennan Yakub!

Eamon Brennan Yakub entered the world on September 11, 2018 at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC. He weighed in at 7 lbs., 8 oz.

We wanted to find a name that honors both his Irish-American and Syrian-American heritage. Eamon (pronounced Ay-mon) means guardian in Irish and, while spelled differently, also means righteous in Arabic. We picked it long ago while traveling through Ireland on a road trip.

"Yado and I are overwhelmed and totally in love with our little man Eamon who was born this morning. We're excited to head home to introduce him to our pup Callie as well as the rest of the family and friends. A special thank you to everyone, including my colleagues at CBS News – especially the Face the Nation team – who have supported us throughout the last several months."