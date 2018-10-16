Wegmans hummus recall: Plastic may taint product

Wegmans Food Markets is recalling its own private-label hummus because it could contain pieces of black plastic.

The supermarket chain said the recalled product was sold in its 98 stores in six states: New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts.

The problem "was brought to our attention via a customer comment," a spokesperson for Wegmans emailed.

The recall involves 8- and 32-ounce containers of "Wegmans Food You Feel Good About Original Hummus" with "best before" dates of Nov. 14, 2018 and a lot code of 8118262.

The 8-ounce containers, 3,348 units of which were produced, are labeled with UPC number 77890-26213.

The 32-ounce containers, 596 units of which were produced, are labeled with UPC number 77890-2622.

The recalled product can be returned to the customer service desk for a full refund, Wegmans said on its website.