WEEI suspends Christian Fauria for "insensitive" impression of Tom Brady’s agent

BOSTON -- The co-host of a sports radio talk show on WEEI has been suspended for impersonating Tom Brady's agent in an Asian accent, CBS Boston reports. WEEI suspended Christian Fauria for five days for using an Asian accent to portray agent Don Yee while discussing an inaccurate Boston Herald story about Brady's purported contract demands.
Fauria also appears on CBS Boston during Patriots coverage.
The radio station called Fauria's actions an "insensitive and ill-conceived attempt at humor."
Fauria apologized on Twitter Friday night.
"Earlier today I made a horrible attempt at humor. In a segment during the show, I impersonated agent Don Yee in an insensitive and regrettable way. I want to publicly apologize to Don and anyone in the audience who heard it," Fauria tweeted.
The former tight end said he has personally reached out to Yee to apologize.