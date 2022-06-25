1 dead, 2 injured in WeatherTech shooting; suspect's bond set at $5 million

Bolingbrook, Ill. — A $5 million bond has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding two others on Saturday at a Bolingbrook WeatherTech facility.

Police were dispatched around 6:25 a.m. to WeatherTech Way after receiving reports that someone was shot. The suspect, identified as Charles C. McKnight Jr. of Chicago, fled the building but was located about three hours later at the back of a home on Larkspur Lane and taken into custody. A handgun was also found at the scene.

According to police, one victim died, one is in critical condition and a third was released from the hospital. All three are WeatherTech employees. The victim who died was identified as Central Hightower, 37, of Plainfield, Illinois. The critical condition victim is a 25-year-old man, and the third victim is a 43-year-old man.

A preliminary investigation indicates that near the end of the overnight shift, WeatherTech employees confronted McKnight for allegedly robbing two coworkers, stealing a watch and wallet at gunpoint, according to CBS Chicago. That led to an argument that prompted the shooting, which police say does not appear to be premeditated.

When he was arrested, police found McKnight to be in possession of items from the robbery, according to CBS Chicago. McKnight was with a temporary employment agency, police said, and had been assigned to the WeatherTech facility since June 9.

McKnight was transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Center and appeared in court on Sunday. His bond was set at $5 million.