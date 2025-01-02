Wayne Osmond, brother of Donny and Marie, dies at age 73

Wayne Osmond, a singer, guitarist and founding member of the family act The Osmonds, has died. He was 73.

His brother, Donny Osmond, posted on social media "My dear brother Wayne passed away peacefully last night from a stroke," adding he was grateful he got to visit him in the hospital before he passed.

"Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone," Donny Osmond wrote.

Wayne Osmond played drums in 1976. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"I'm sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother," Donny Osmond said.

Wayne Osmond was an original member of The Osmonds, comprised of siblings Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay Osmond. Donny Osmond, later joined, and the group skyrocketed to fame in the 1970s.

Merrill Osmond posted on his Facebook page that Wayne died this week at a Salt Lake City hospital after suffering a "massive stroke." Wayne Osmond was the second oldest of nine children raised in a Mormon household in Ogden, Utah.

(Pictured left to right) Alan (age 21); Wayne (age 18); Merrill (age 17); Jay (age 15); and Donny (age 12) star in The Osmond Brothers Special. Getty Images

The Osmonds were known for such 1970s teen hits as "One Bad Apple," "Yo-Yo" and "Down By the Lazy River."