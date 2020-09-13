Watch live: Trump holds indoor campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada

President Trump is holding an indoor campaign rally Sunday night in Henderson, Nevada, about 20 miles south of Las Vegas. It's his second rally during his trip to the West, after an outdoor rally near Reno, Nevada, on Saturday night.

This is Mr. Trump's first indoor rally since the Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally on June 20. Oklahoma's top health official said that rally — Mr. Trump's first since the suspending rallies amid the coronavirus pandemic in March — likely contributed to a spike in COVID-19 infections.

Herman Cain, the 2012 presidential candidate who co-chaired "Black Voices for Trump," was photographed at the Tulsa rally without wearing a mask. He was hospitalized on June 29 for COVID-19, and he died on July 30.

The Tulsa rally was held in an arena with a capacity of 19,000 and the campaign boasted of 1 million reservations. But only about 6,200 people showed up.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said in a statement, "If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States."

Over the past few weeks, Mr. Trump has been holding outdoor rallies. His rally Saturday night was originally planned to be held in Reno, but Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority rejected it because the 5,000-plus expected visitors would violate the state's and local county's directives on public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Trump lashed out at the state's governor over the decision, alleging the rejection happened because he's a Republican. "We call this a protest, because if you call it a protest you're allowed to have one," Mr. Trump claimed.

"The governor tried to stop us, and he couldn't, but think of this — he's in control of millions of votes," Mr. Trump said. He added "so if I'm up millions of votes, he can rig the election."

Governor Steve Sisolak said Thursday that he had nothing to do with canceling the event, adding that the state's ban on gatherings of more than 50 people had in place for months, according to CBS affiliate KTVN-TV.

Mr. Trump spent Sunday at a roundtable at Treasure Island in Las Vegas.

Victoria Albert contributed to this report.