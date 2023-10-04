Sen. Dianne Feinstein arrives at San Francisco City Hall to lie in state Sen. Dianne Feinstein arrives at San Francisco City Hall to lie in state 05:59

SAN FRANCISCO -- The casket of late Sen. Dianne Feinstein arrived at San Francisco's City Hall Wednesday at 8 a.m. to lie in state for a day of public mourning.

The public is invited to pay their respects and sign a condolence book between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. inside the rotunda of City Hall, where Feinstein became San Francisco's first woman mayor and first woman president of the city's Board of Supervisors before moving on to become the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history.

A hearse containing the senator's casket arrived at San Francisco City Hall at 8 a.m. It was carried into the building past a number of dignitaries including San Francisco Mayor London Breed, members of Feinstein's family and an honor guard of San Francisco police officers and firefighters.

A growing line of people was gathering outside of City Hall to pass through security and pay their respects to the late senator in the rotunda.

Polk Street will close to traffic in front of City Hall from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday while Feinstein lies in state.

The memorial service for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein being held at San Francisco City Hall Thursday afternoon will feature speakers including Vice President Kamala Harris, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a recorded message from President Joe Biden.

Officials released the list of speakers at the memorial Tuesday afternoon. In addition to live appearances by Harris and Pelosi and the recorded message from Mr. Biden, other speakers include San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Senate Majority Leader and New York Senator Chuck Schumer and Sen. Feinstein's granddaughter, Eileen Mariano.

Feinstein's office had originally announced on Monday that the memorial service would be held at the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center in Herbst Theatre and closed to the public due to limited space, though a livestream would be available. Officials later announced that the service would be held outside on the steps to San Francisco's City Hall with standing room available for the public in Civic Center Plaza.