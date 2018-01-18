House negotiators introduce resolution addressing sexual misconduct

Lawmakers in the Washington state House passed a resolution Thursday setting up a task force to respond to sexual misconduct and harassment on Capitol Hill.

House Concurrent Resolution 4413 was passed on a vote and will be sent to the Senate -- which will vote on it at a later date.

The bill would force lawmakers found liable for misconduct to pay settlements with their own money to the Treasury, Politico reports. Under the legislation, the Office of Compliance would be required to release a report twice a year on misconduct settlements and reveal the identities of offices that are involved, the report added.

It was crafted by the chairman of the House Administration Committee, Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Mississippi, and its ranking member, Rep. Bob Brady, D-Pennsylvania as well as Rep. Jackie Speier, D-California, Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Virginia and Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Alabama.

Several lawmakers resigned from Congress late last year after they faces a slew of sexual misconduct allegations: Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, Rep. Trent Franks, R-Arizona and Rep. John Conyers, D-Michigan. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, who's been accused of improper behavior, has announced he won't seek re-election this year.

Republican Rep. Melanie Stambaugh said the resolution provides an opportunity for lawmakers and lobbyists and others to work on a "comprehensive approach to protecting and empowering individuals who work here in the state Capitol."