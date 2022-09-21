Suspect in custody after Washington Monument vandalized

A man was taken into custody after the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., was vandalized, authorities said. U.S. Park Police reported Tuesday evening that the area around the base of the monument had been "temporarily closed" as a result.

Footage from CBS affiliate WUSA-TV showed the monument's base splattered with red paint.

The name of the suspect was not immediately released. No further details were confirmed.

Park police added that National Park Service "conservators would work on the restoration process."

The NPS also tweeted that its "expert team" was "aware of the issue and will get to work first thing in the morning."

The Washington Monument is located on the National Mall, which is a national park. It was closed intermittently for several months during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.