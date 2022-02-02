Washington Football Team's new name is the Commanders

The Washington Football Team has revealed its new name: the Washington Commanders.

The team made the announcement on "Today" on Wednesday, and tweeted it out:

One legacy. One unified future. We are the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Eav9NOV5Mm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

The new name unveiled Wednesday comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans and under fresh pressure from sponsors. The organization committed to avoiding Native American imagery in its rebrand after being called the Washington Football Team the past two seasons.

"As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation's capital," owner Dan Snyder said. "As we kick off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us. We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy and Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington."

The Washington Football Team's new name is the Washington Commanders. https://twitter.com/Commanders/

There's been guessing about the new name ever since.

Before the announcement, CBS Washington, D.C. affiliate WUSA-TV sent a helicopter over the team's home stadium, FedEx Field, and signs saying "Commanders" were spotted. But some speculated that it was just an attempt to mislead media.

The Associated Press reported that in addition to the Commanders, these nicknames were among the final options: the Admirals, Armada, Brigade, Defenders, Presidents, Redhawks, Red Hogs and Sentinels.

According to WUSA, legendary quarterback Joe Theismann on Monday shared his thoughts about how he thinks Commanders will work out as the new moniker.

"Commander - basically it's Washington, D.C," Theismann said. "A lot of commanders in Washington, D.C. and the Pentagon, and a lot of different branches of the service. So that's the way I'm looking at it, as positions of leadership when it comes to the new name."

WUSA offered a history of the path to the team's name change.