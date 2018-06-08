Washington Capitals win their first Stanley Cup

The Washington Capitals are Stanley Cup Champions for the first time in the club's 44-year history. They beat the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights, 4 games to 1, winning Game in Vegas tonight, 3-2. Alex Ovechkin, the team's captain, has been waiting 13-years for this moment.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The first period ended scoreless but both teams made up for it in the second period. The Caps got the first goal, but the Knights tied it up just 3 minutes later. The scoring went back and forth until the end of the second period. At 2-2 in the last minute of play, the Golden Knights took the lead to end perioed up 3-2.

The third period saw the Caps tie it up just past the halfway mark. They got the go-ahead goal minutes later. With two minutes remaining, the Golden Knights pulled their goalie, Mar Andre Fluery, but they still couldn't score even with an extra attacker.

Alex Ovechkin wins Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP

Washington captain Alex Ovechkin scored 15 goals in the post season, including one in tonight's Game 5. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the MVP Award just before the Stanley Cup trophy announcement and presentation. Ovechkin had the honor of being the first Capital to hoist the cup.

Fans in Washington D.C. Celebrate the Cup win

Washington-area Caps fans jammed into Capital One Arena to view Game 5 tonight. Those who couldn't make it in filled the streets around the Capital's home rink to show support. Chants of "We want the Cup" echoed the streets. A jumbo screen hangs to stream the game for those in the streets.

