Obama attends Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Toronto

The 44th president of the United States —and noted basketball fan — has arrived for the NBA Finals. Barack Obama walked through a back hallway of the Scotiabank Arena about half an hour before tip-off of the second game in the title series between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors posted a video on Twitter of Obama's arrival:

Obama was also photographed alongside NBA Commisioner Adam Silver:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and former President Barack Obama look on prior to Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Sun., June 2, 2019, in Toronto, Canada. Getty

Other notable fans sitting courtside include singer Shawn Mendes and Drake, who made headlines during Game 1 for his trolling of Golden States Warriors players. The rapper, who is a global ambassador for the Raptors, covered his Warriors-inspired tattoos with an armband and sported a Dell Curry Raptors jersey — a subtle dig at Dell's son, Stephen Curry.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr, who wore a T-shirt before the game with a message to encourage voting, said he wasn't aware of Obama's attendance until shortly before he arrived. The coach said Obama's presence made him think of the Warriors' first time visiting the White House after their championship in 2015.

Kerr told The Associated Press "that was quite a thrill to visit there and have the whole team there. It's a treat to experience that."

The Golden State Warriors are the defending NBA champions, having won in 2017 and 2018. The team chose not to visit the White House following their last two championships. During a trip to Washington, D.C. in January, the team met instead with Obama.