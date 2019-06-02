Watch the 2019 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors
The 2019 NBA Finals are finally here. The defending champion Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Toronto Raptors, who are making their first Finals appearance in franchise history. It's the first time in eight years LeBron James isn't in the Finals.
Kawhi Leonard has led the Raptors this offseason, averaging 31 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. The series kicked off in Toronto on Thursday, with the Raptors taking Game 1, 118-109. Pascal Siakam, a finalist for the league's Most Improved Player Award, scored a team-high of 32 points.
Kevin Durant missed Game 1, but Warriors center DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins returned from injury. See the full schedule of games below.
How to watch 2019 NBA Finals, Warriors vs. Raptors
- Date: Thursday, May 30
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto
- TV channel: ABC
- Online Stream: WatchESPN
- Live stats: CBS Sports' GameTracker
- Odds: Raptors -1.5 (Over/Under 213.5)
2019 NBA Finals schedule
All times Eastern. Games 5-7, if necessary.
- Game 1 (at Toronto): Raptors win 118-109
- Game 2 (at Toronto): Sunday, June 2, 8 p.m. - TV: ABC
- Game 3 (at Golden State): Wednesday, June 5, 9 p.m. - TV: ABC
- Game 4 (at Golden State): Friday, June 7, 9 p.m. - TV: ABC
- Game 5 (at Toronto): Monday, June 10, 9 p.m. - TV: ABC
- Game 6 (at Golden State): Thursday, June 13, 9 p.m. - TV: ABC
- Game 7 (at Toronto): Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m. - TV: ABC