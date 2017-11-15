5-alarm fire breaks out at warehouse in St. Louis

A five-alarm fire burned for much of the day at a warehouse in St. Louis where at least 80 firefighters responded to battle the flames. At least four people -- including two firefighters -- were rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They were treated and released.

The building in the Botanical Heights neighborhood partially collapsed around 11:30 a.m. local time and damaged a fire department pumper truck, CBS affiliate KMOV-TV reports.

Fire officials say plastics in the basement of the warehouse caught fire. They are concerned because there were pallets of magnesium in the basement.

KMOV-TV writes that a hazmat team was requested, but that the fire did not reach the pallets of magnesium.

The station adds that the warehouse also had citronella candles, styrofoam and thousands of books within the building.

Images from KMOV-TV show extensive damage and intense flames. Officials say there was no immediate threat to surrounding buildings.