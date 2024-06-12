YouTuber Jake Paul launches men's personal care line at Walmart

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match now sanctioned by Texas Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match now sanctioned by Texas 01:00

Social media personality and boxer Jake Paul is now selling personal care products for men at Walmart, saying the new line doesn't contain "unhealthy stuff."

The YouTube influencer announced the launch of his skin care line, called "W," on Wednesday, saying he developed the idea after going to the store to buy deodorant two years ago.

"I realized there wasn't a good modern day solution made without unhealthy stuff," Paul posted on X. "I wanted something without parabens, artificial dyes, hormone disrupters, harsh sulfates, and less silicone... but also something that really worked. There weren't any options, so I decided to create the solution myself."

Social media personality and boxer Jake Paul attends a press conference in New York City on May 13, 2024, to promote a sanctioned professional fight with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. David Dee Delgado / REUTERS

Paul's product line will be expanded to include additional items later this summer, but currently offers body wash and spray as well as antiperspirant. They come infused with vitamins, according to Paul, a self-described clean freak who is slated to step into the ring and face Mike Tyson in an exhibition boxing match in November.

"Sweating has long been a longtime insecurity of mine," Paul stated in a news release. "I always want to smell fresh, but training in Puerto Rico's humid climate makes it a real challenge."

The products are priced below $10 and can be found at Walmart stores nationwide, the retailing giant confirmed.