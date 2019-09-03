Walmart asks customers not to openly carry guns in stores

A month after 22 people were fatally shot at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, the retailer is requesting that customers refrain from openly carrying guns into its stores. The company also plans to stop selling some types of ammunition and end handgun sales in Alaska.

Since El Paso, Walmart has experienced multiple incidents in which individuals "attempting to make a statement" entered a store wielding a firearm, frightening workers and customers, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said Tuesday in news release. He also relayed incidents in which "well-intentioned customers acting lawfully" inadvertently caused stores to be evacuated and local law enforcement to be called in to respond.

"These incidents are concerning and we would like to avoid them, so we are respectfully requesting that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores or Sam's Clubs in states where 'open carry' is permitted – unless they are authorized law enforcement officers," McMillon said.

A Walmart spokesman did not immediately respond to a question about what stores would do if a customer defied the company's request not to openly carry a gun.

In addition, Walmart will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition, such as .223 and 5.56 caliber rounds that can be used in large-capacity clips on military-stye weapons. The company will also end sales of handgun ammunition.

Before the carnage in El Paso, two Walmart workers were shot to death in July by another employee at a store in Southaven, Mississippi.

"As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same," McMillon said of the shootings.

Walmart stopped selling assault-style weapons in 2015 and raised the minimum age to buy firearms and ammunition to 21, from 18, in 2018.

McMillon on Tuesday resisted calls from some quarters that the world's biggest retailer get out of the gun-selling business altogether, saying its remaining assortment of firearms will focus on hunting and sport shooting.

Walmart will continue selling long-barrel deer rifles and shotguns, much of the ammunition they require, as well as hunting and sporting accessories and apparel.

"We believe these actions will reduce our market share of ammunition from around 20% to a range of approximately 6 to 9%," he said.