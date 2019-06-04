Virginia Gov. Northam to recall legislators to consider new gun legislation

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday will announce plans to recall state legislators to consider new legislation to address gun violence in the wake of a workplace shooting in Virginia Beach, a source familiar with his plans confirms to CBS News.

"We do appreciate and need them," Northam said at a Richmond press conference in response to the messages of condolences and prayers in the wake of the deadly shooting last week. "But we must do more than give our thoughts and prayers. We must give Virginians the action they deserve," he added.

Northam said unfortunately, American society views "tragic" mass shootings and gun violence as the "new normal" and said it's high time to change it.

The legislation will include expanding background checks in the state and a review of potential restrictions on gun "silencers," or suppressors, like the one used in Friday's shooting.

The state legislature adjourned its annual session earlier this year but can be recalled to the state capital by the governor to consider urgent legislation.

This is a developing story.