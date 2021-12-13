Live

Shooting at vigil outside Houston kills at least one, wounds over a dozen

/ CBS/AP

Baytown, Texas — One person was killed and at least 13 others were wounded Sunday evening in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston. It wasn't clear who the event was honoring, according to CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV.

"Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came," he said. "Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd."

Scene in Bayton, Texas, near Houston, where at least one person was killed and 1 wounded in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil on December 12, 2021. A collapsed kids' bounce house is seen on left. Authorities said it was full of children when the gunfire rang out. At least one of the wounded was a child, officials said. KHOU-TV

Three of the wounded were airlifted to hospitals in critical condition, Gonzalez said.

One of the wounded was believed to be a young child, he said, adding that a bounce house at the scene was full of kids when the shots were fired, KHOU said.

Officers were later called to the medical center in Baytown where some of the wounded were taken because a "disturbance" erupted there, Gonzalez said.

Authorities didn't immediately provide a description of the shooting suspect, and no arrests were announced.

First published on December 13, 2021 / 4:40 AM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

