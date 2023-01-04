Victoria's Secret brand CEO Amy Hauk resigns less than a year into job

Victoria's Secret brand CEO Amy Hauk has announced her resignation after less than a year at the helm of the women's lingerie company.

Hauk, the CEO of the Victoria's Secret and the Pink brands, notified the company of her decision on Dec. 27, 2022, according to a Jan. 3 securities filing. She will leave the company at the end of March, at which point Martin Waters, the current CEO of Victoria's Secret & Co., will absorb Hauk's responsibilities, the filing states.

Hauk was appointed CEO of the Victoria's Secret brand in July. She had served as the CEO of Pink since 2018.

"Yesterday, we shared in our 8-K filing that Amy Hauk will be stepping down as CEO of Victoria's Secret and PINK in order to spend more time with her family in Florida," a spokesperson for the company told CBS MoneyWatch in an email.

"Amy has graciously agreed to a managed transition between now and the end of March. There are no plans to replace her role," the spokesperson said.

Victoria's Secret has come under attack in recent years for its advertising and failure to appeal to a wider customer base.

The company also faced scrutiny over founder Leslie Wexner's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, causing some customers to ditch the brand altogether. Victoria's Secret has since overhauled its branding strategy by featuring more diverse models in its campaigns. The company also stopped putting on its Angels fashion show in 2019 over claims it was sexist and anti-feminist.