Victims of Capital Gazette shooting remembered at vigil

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The victims of Thursday's mass shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis were remembered at a vigil Friday. The event took place not far from where the suspect Jarrod Ramos was charged earlier in the day with five counts of first degree murder.

He appeared in court by video link from the nearby county jail where he is on suicide watch. He did not utter a word and showed little, if any, emotion.

The judge ordered him to be held without bond after state's attorney Wes Adams alleged that, before Ramos opened fire, he turned the Capital Gazette newspaper offices into a deadly trap.

"The rear door was barricaded. Mr. Ramos then, as I told the judge, entered into the front door and worked his way through the office where he was shooting victims as he walked through the offices," Adams said.

Ramos is accused of using a pump action shotgun, that police say he bought legally about a year ago. The carnage could have been much worse if police had not arrived and cornered him in less than two minutes. They found Ramos hiding under a table, thwarting what police say had been his plan to escape.

"He was as angry an individual as I have ever seen," said Brennan McCarthy, the lawyer who represented a woman who was harassed and stalked by Ramos for years.

McCarthy said the moment he heard about the shooting, he knew it was Ramos.

"It was inevitable," McCarthy said. "He was going to do something violent. The only question was, who would he get first."