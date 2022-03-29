Did you get a text from yourself? Don't click on anything

If you get a text message that looks to be from yourself, don't click on it. That's the sage advice of experts and of Verizon, which has received numerous complaints about customers getting spam text messages that seem to come from their own phone numbers.

Verizon's community forum includes a thread published on Sunday that details a recent increase in "spoof" texts informing recipients that they've paid their March bill and can get a free gift by clicking a link.

"We can't block ourselves..........what's the solution Verizon?" asked one customer of the wireless giant. Another who reported getting the same message said the "link goes to a Russian State-Operated Live TV broadcast."

I’ve seen a significant increase in spam texts, including spoofed messages, that appear to come from my own mobile number.@VerizonSupport @Verizon can’t your network determine if a message from its own accounts is legitimate? This seems like it would be easy to filter out. pic.twitter.com/MxgjfHQUyg — Joe Fagan (@joefagan) March 29, 2022

Chris Welch, a journalist at The Verge, wrote that he was directed to the website of Channel One Russia, a state TV network, when he received such a text and clicked on a link offering a free a gift. The Biden administration has cautioned companies to be on alert for cyberattacks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

People also voiced their discontent on Reddit and Twitter.

Verizon customer support is taking a different tone today after many reports of customers receiving spam texts from their own number. Instead of the usual generic responses, Verizon now says its teams are working to resolve this specific issue.

https://t.co/KNDg1dAevj pic.twitter.com/d6sdNvtO5a — Chris Welch (@chriswelch) March 29, 2022

Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but on Twitter it urged against clicking on the link, saying the best response is to delete the text or message.

"Our teams are aware and working on the source to prevent any further messages," the company tweeted.