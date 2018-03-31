CBSN
CBS/AP March 31, 2018, 9:36 PM

Homebuilt plane crashes in California, killing 2

This image provided by the Ventura County Fire Department shows the wreckage of a deadly plane crash on Saturday, March 31, 2018. 

Ventura County Fire Department/Twitter

SANTA PAULA, Calif. -- Officials say two people have been killed after a homebuilt airplane crashed into a shed outside the Southern California city of Santa Paula. Ventura County fire Capt. Stan Ziegler said the two-seat aircraft went down Saturday afternoon. It was a clear and sunny day.

He says the two people were pronounced dead when firefighters got to the scene less than a mile from Santa Paula Airport.

Santa Paula is roughly 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Lisa Darling-Daniel, who lives in the area, witnessed the crash while eating outside with a friend.

"It sort of spun around, the engine got loud, and then: kaboom," Darling-Daniel told the Ventura County Star. "I just knew -- as low as it was and the way that it flipped -- that's not a trick."

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the plane was a homebuilt Vans RV-6A that caught fire after it went down.

Gregor says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News