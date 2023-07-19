We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The current economic climate has led many investors to hunt for new opportunities. In particular, many people are looking for stable investments to help hedge against inflation and mitigate losses from market volatility. While traditional investments like certificates of deposit or high-yield savings accounts can be a smart option, there may be alternatives worth exploring, like gold.

This precious metal has captivated humanity for centuries, and gold continues to be a popular investment option for those who are seeking stability and diversification in their portfolio. As a tangible asset with intrinsic value, gold can act as a safe haven during economic uncertainties.

5 useful facts about gold investing

Here are some of the most important facts to know about gold investing.

It can be a hedge against inflation

One of the primary reasons investors turn to gold is that it has historically been a buffer during times of economic uncertainty. When the prices of consumer goods are rising, the dollar value is eroding and purchasing power is dropping, gold tends to maintain its value.

While the price of gold may fluctuate in the short term, gold's track record of preserving wealth over the long term makes it a smart addition to most investment portfolios. By including gold in your investment mix, you can potentially protect your portfolio from the negative effects of inflation or other economic issues.

It can be used to diversify your portfolio

Gold is an effective portfolio diversification tool that can help reduce the overall risk of your other investments. That's because the value tends to have a low correlation to other assets, such as stocks and bonds.

What this means is that when traditional investments are experiencing volatility, gold may behave differently, providing a buffer against market downturns. Including gold in your portfolio can potentially improve your portfolio's overall risk-adjusted returns.

There are various investment types

There are several options when it comes to investing in gold. The most common forms include physical gold — such as gold bars and gold coins — along with gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), gold mining stocks and gold futures. Each investment vehicle has its own set of advantages and considerations.

Physical gold provides tangible ownership, while gold ETFs offer convenience and liquidity. Gold IRAs can be a useful tool for retirement and gold mining stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the industry, while futures and options enable more speculative trading. Choosing the right form of gold investment ultimately depends on your objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

A number of factors impact the price

Gold prices are driven by a combination of factors, including global economic conditions, geopolitical tensions, central bank policies and investor sentiment. Plus, the gold supply is influenced by mining production, recycling and central bank sales, which can have a further impact on the price.

By staying informed on these market dynamics, you can better anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on the best time to invest in this precious metal.

There are a few potential downsides

While gold offers numerous benefits, it is important to be aware of the potential downsides as well. Gold does not generate income or dividends like stocks or bonds, and its value is driven primarily by market sentiment and demand.

Investing in physical gold comes with storage and security costs, which can be a hassle for some types of investors. Gold prices can also be volatile in the short term and experience significant price fluctuations. If you're investing in gold, it's generally crucial to have a long-term perspective and a diversified investment strategy that aligns with your overall financial goals.

The bottom line

Gold investing has proven to be a valuable addition to many investors' portfolios. Its potential as a hedge against inflation, the diversification benefits and the various investment options make it an attractive asset class. But while gold can be a valuable tool for your portfolio, it's important to do your research, conduct risk management and have a long-term perspective to be successful at this type of investing.